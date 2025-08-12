Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Meets APC Stakeholders to Strengthen Governance, Party

Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has met with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to offer counsel and support to the governor on governance issues and the party's growth.

The meeting, held under the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) umbrella, was chaired by Chief Pius Akinyelure, former chairman of the Board of Directors of NNPC Limited and former secretary to the state government (SSG), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, served as the secretary.

The meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Akure focused on issues concerning the development of the state and the growth of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It came barely a week after the governor hosted the party's caucus meeting and ahead of the APC's general stakeholders' meeting.

Speaking to journalists after the parley, Akinyelure described it as fruitful and focused on strengthening ties between the government and the party.

"The governor is pleased about the meeting. What we have discussed is the growth of the party and the success of the government, which Mr. Governor heads. Our role is to bridge the gap to ensure that the party grows and the government is successful.

"Whatever is going on in government is shared with the party, so there can be a smooth relationship. I am not only satisfied, but I am also encouraged by the participation of our members," Akinyelure said.

Former APC national vice chairman (Southwest), Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, commended the governor for convening the council and noted that the closed-door format encouraged frank discussions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"First and foremost, thank the governor for setting up this governor's advisory council. Because of such a forum, we can make suggestions as party elders. If we continue with this trend, even the sky will not be the limit for the state.

"One very commendable thing is the Governor's receptive attitude in accommodating everyone, regardless of past views before he became Governor. There's no room for disunity. The Governor is for all of us. He's the party's leader in the state, and we acknowledge that leadership," Oluwajana said.

Former Senator Prof. Ajayi Boroffice explained that the council plays a key advisory role in policies and party unity for the governor.

Boroffice said: "The primary purpose of this meeting is to revitalise this Government Advisory Council. As a council, we advise the governor on issues concerning his policies and the party's unity, precisely what we have done. Those who had problems raised them, and the Governor responded.

"He has paid all salaries; he is not owing anyone, has not borrowed, and has even spent part of the debts owed by the government over the years. These are commendable achievements within this short time of his administration. The Advisory Council is to advise, not to dictate.

"The Governor is the state's Chief Executive and is to pick the best hands to help him achieve his goals. We can advise, but he has more information to make decisions favouring the government and the people."

Also speaking, Chief Jamiu Ekungba and Hon. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Apata both commended the Governor for convening the GAC meeting, stressing that it would strengthen the party in the state ahead of the next general elections.