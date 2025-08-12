Nigeria: Ekiti Gives BEDC 7-Day Ultimatum to Restore Electricity to Community

Ekiti State government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to restore electricity supply to the Ago Aduloju community, threatening to drag the company to court if the power outage continues.

In a letter dated August 8, 2025, to the Coordinator, BEDC Electricity Ekiti Limited, through the state's Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utility, Prof Mobolaji Aluko, and the Attorney General, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN), the state government said BEDC's failure to restore electricity supply to the community three months later was a breach of agreement and duty.

According to the statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the state government noted that, "Issues such as money owed to BEDC/BEDC Electricity Ekiti Limited, a schedule of paying back the money, de-bulking of the community transformer to allow for individual prepaid metering and community payments for meters and their installation had been discussed and agreed upon by the parties."

They lamented that the Ago Aduloju community had continued to be deprived of electricity for three months because BEEL had failed to restore it for frivolous reasons after many fruitless appeals and visits by the parties to DISCO's headquarters.

"BEDC Electricity Ekiti Limited must energise the community, being one of the distribution company's primary responsibilities and services to the public, coupled with the agreements reached at the meeting of 8th May, 2025 between representatives of the company and the community, " the government said.

According to the government, the company's "Persistent refusal to restore electricity supply to the community is a clear breach of agreement and its duty. This has led to untold hardship for dwellers in the community because of the persistent total blackout being experienced there.

"A seven-day ultimatum to the BEDC Electricity Ekiti Limited to renew its stand and restore electricity supply to the community, failure of which we shall have no option but to ventilate our grievances in the court of law."