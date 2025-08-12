Nigeria: Bauchi Poly Shut Down As Students Protest Against Hostel Robbery

Protests erupted early Tuesday when students at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, went on the rampage after robbers attacked their hostel, stealing gadgets and leaving many injured.

The students lamented that the polytechnic had failed to protect them from the attack that happened at night.

It was reported that the armed robbers stole the students' property and nine persons were injured

The angry students were seen demonstrating on the Bauchi-Dass road, mounting a blockade to prevent movement around the institution's main entrance.

The protest turned tense as suspected hoodlums tried to hijack it, blocking the federal highway near the campus. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, prompting some students to retaliate with stones before being overpowered.

SUG President, Haruna Umar, condemned the attack, calling it the first of its kind in the institution's history.

"This is students showing their grievances to management and authorities," he said.

One of the students, the class rep of NDI Computer Science, Matta Musa, was attacked on the head. Others who sustained injuries were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

The Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr. Rabiu Wadda, told our correspondent that the management had shut down the school indefinitely to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

"I have been in the school since 4:00 am, trying to curtail this situation. As we speak, I have not gained entrance into the campus.

"Right now, I can't precisely give you the accurate number of students who were affected, but I know some students have been taken to the hospital," he said.

He said that the management shut down the campus to keep the students away from attacks since hoodlums had hijacked the protests.

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi also confirmed the immediate closure of academic activities in the institution.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the institution's registrar, Kasimu Salihu, explained that unscrupulous elements invaded the male students' hostel, making away with their belongings and injuring about two students.

"Upon this sad development, students came out of the polytechnic main gate to express their justifiable frustration, calling on the management to act.

"While the management acted immediately, with all principal officers and management staff showing up to address the students and the situation, it has been established that hoodlums who do not mean well to the students and the institution had taken over what was meant to be a peaceful protest, "the registrar said.

"Against the background of this ugly situation, the management hereby orders the immediate closure of academic activities. By this order, students are given two hours within which to vacate the polytechnic campus, until further notice," he added.

Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations officer of the Bauchi Police Command, when contacted, explained that the police would issue a comprehensive statement after gathering necessary details.

"I'm at the scene, and we are working to restore normalcy. We will issue a full statement on this," he said.

Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

