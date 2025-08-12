Nigeria: Anambra Ready for Nigeria Beach Soccer League Round Two--Official

The Anambra Beach Soccer Association (ABSA) says all is set for the second round of Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) due to kick off in Nnewi on Aug. 21.

Okwudili Awam, the Director of Media of ABSA, gave the assurance in Awka on Monday.

Awam said the league would be held at the Beach Soccer stadium within the Nnewi High School premises.

He said eight Beach Soccer clubs, including Kebbi Fishers, Ibom, Nmako Patigi, Kada, Kebbi United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Niger and hosts, Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors, would take part in the league.

"We are thrilled to inform lovers of beach soccer that Anambra will host the second round of the 2025 NBSL commencing on Aug. 21st, 2025.

"Preparation is in top gear for the smooth hosting of the 2025 National Beach Soccer League, and I can assure you that Anambra is ready

"The league is going to have eight teams in two groups, and it will be held between Aug. 21 and 23.

"We had a good hosting in 2024, and it can be better and bigger this time around," he said.

Awam said ABSA was inviting members of the public, especially corporate organisations for partnership while urging sports writers to ensure good coverage. (NAN)