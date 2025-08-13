Senegal/Congo-Kinshasa: Diallo Admits Congo Put Senegal Under Pressure, Ngatsono Targets Quarter-Finals

In a contest that had all the drama of a knockout tie, Congo came within minutes of pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament against defending champions Senegal.

A fiercely fought 1-1 draw in their Group D opener on Tuesday left both sides still firmly in the hunt for a quarter-final place -- but with very different emotions when the final whistle blew.

Congo's Early Statement

From the first whistle, Barthélémy Ngatsono's Congo refused to be overawed by the reputation of their opponents. Their aggression and organisation rattled Senegal, who found themselves second best in many early exchanges.

The breakthrough came when Dechan Moussavou pounced in the first half, sending the Congolese bench into raptures and planting a seed of belief that an upset was on the cards.

"We're not totally satisfied," Ngatsono admitted afterwards.

"We were close to victory, but football is unpredictable. A mistake cost us the equaliser. That said, we stood up to the African champions, and that remains a source of pride."

The lead galvanised Congo, who looked sharp in transition and committed in defence. For much of the first period, the African champions were chasing shadows.

Senegal's Response

Souleymane Diallo, known for his tactical adaptability, made five bold changes in the second half.

The impact was immediate. Senegal began to find pockets of space, pressing higher and forcing Congo onto the back foot.

"It took us 25 to 30 minutes to set up. Congo put us under pressure, with a high pressing and a very well thought out strategy. They put us in difficulty," Diallo conceded.

With time running out, the champions found their lifeline. In the 82nd minute, Joseph Layousse delivered the equaliser that saved Senegal from an opening-day defeat and secured a valuable point.

The Turning Point

The game's momentum shift coincided with enforced changes in the Congolese line-up, including the departure of key player Japhet. Ngatsono was quick to clarify the nature of those substitutions.

"We didn't anticipate these changes. Unfortunately, this destabilized our defense. Some players lacked experience, but these are moments that make you progress," he said.

If Congo's changes weakened them, Senegal's bench made them stronger.

"Our bench made the difference," Diallo noted.

"They are not just substitutes, they are key elements of our squad. Especially in defence, they brought stability and new energy when needed."

Group D Wide Open

The result left Group D finely poised. In the day's later game, Sudan stunned Nigeria, shaking up the standings.

Sudan top the group on goal difference, level on four points with Senegal. Congo, with two points from two draws, remain within touching distance, while Nigeria sit bottom with just one point and mounting pressure.

Ngatsono remains upbeat about Congo's prospects.

"Senegal used all their experience to come back, but we showed that we deserve our place here. This draw keeps us alive. We are still aiming for the quarter-finals."

If Congo maintain the intensity and belief they showed here, Group D could yet produce another upset -- and the underdogs might just have the final word.