In its determination to confront emerging security challenges, particularly terrorism, kidnapping and cyberspace related frauds, National Security Adviser, NSA, has announced plans to strengthen inter-agency coordination and deepen community engagement as key pillars of the revised National Counter-Terrorism Strategy 2025.

National Coordinator of National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, while making this known at the final validation for the draft strategy in Abuja, yesterday, noted that the updated framework was designed to improve collaboration among security agencies and foster public participation in preventing and responding to terrorism.

He said: "The review of the national counter-terrorism strategy represents a reaffirmation of our whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to counter-terrorism.

"It emphasises prevention, alongside response, strengthens inter-agency coordination, and embeds resilience, inclusivity, and community engagement at the core of our security architecture.

"The review process, which began in February 2025, went through multiple stages of consultation, including workshops, committee reviews, and stakeholder engagements involving ministries, departments and agencies, civil society groups, academia, and international partner

"The validation workshop was intended to ensure that the strategy was 'clear, realistic, and implementable' while reflecting national priorities and meeting international standards.

"We are here to confirm that every section of the strategy addresses the evolving threats we face and that it is a document we can all take ownership."

In his remarks, the Director, Policy and Strategy, NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, explained that the strategy was anchored on two main pillars, the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.

He said: "The whole-of-government ensures that our counter-terrorism efforts are coordinated, comprehensive and effective.

"The whole-of-society, on the other hand, engages communities, civil society organizations, and the private sector in building trust, promoting social cohesion, and countering extremist narratives."

Madawaki disclosed that the review incorporates good practices, gender inclusivity, and human rights, noting that it includes input from UN Women and other stakeholders to ensure the strategy is "inclusive, threat-responsive, and aligned with international best practices."

He said: "All ministries, departments, and agencies must understand their roles in implementing the strategy once it is launched, adding that grassroots involvement is critical.

"We recognize the importance of grassroots involvement, and the centre will ensure that state and local governments are actively engaged in the review process, especially in the final phases.

"Terrorism is a global phenomenon that requires international cooperation and support. The impact of the work that you do here today will resonate beyond the walls of this room."