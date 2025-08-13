Kwara State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has expressed concern over the the growing mental health challenges and well-being of doctors in Nigeria.

Chairman of the association, Prof. AbdulRahman Afolabi, stated this at a briefing organised on the side lines of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, AGM, titled, "Mental Health and Well-being of Doctors in Nigeria: Importance of Mental Health", in Ilorin yesterday.

He said: "While we celebrate innovation and leadership, we must also confront a growing crisis of the mental health and well-being of doctors in Nigeria.

"Doctors are at the front lines of care, yet often face overwhelming stressors such as long working hours, high patient loads, poor remuneration, inadequate infrastructure, workplace insecurity and violence".

Afolabi maintained that these challenges have led to increased cases of burnout, anxiety, depression, and even suicide among medical practitioners.

According to him, an NMA survey recently found that many Nigerian doctors experience significant mental health issues.

"Yet very few have access to mental health support. Moreover, the stigma surrounding mental health continues to prevent many from seeking help. There is need for national attention to the mental health crisis affecting doctors in Nigeria," he said.

Afolabi advocated systemic reforms, including access to confidential counselling, wellness programs, and safer working conditions.

He urge the government and healthcare institutions to prioritise doctors' mental well-being as part of the broader health sector reforms.

The NMA chairman reminded stakeholders that a healthy doctor was essential to a healthy population.

"The mental health of doctors is not just a professional concern; it's a critical public health issue. Protecting and supporting our healthcare workers is key to sustaining Nigeria's healthcare system.

"We reaffirm our commitment to promoting the welfare, professional growth, and mental well-being of all doctors in Kwara and beyond."

He called on policymakers, healthcare institutions, professional bodies, and the public to invest in the mental health of doctors and empower them to lead innovative healthcare solutions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to him, the 2025 AGM is an occasion to review the association's achievements and celebrate the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals.

He noted that the event aims to discuss pressing matters affecting both the medical profession and the broader healthcare landscape.

Afolabi revealed that the association had earlier conducted a free medical outreach for over 1,000 residents at Sobi Military Cantonment.