Nigeria: Just-in - Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price to N820 Per Litre

12 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol by N30 from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

The refinery's management said the reduction was part of its unwavering commitment to national development, assuring the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

In line with its dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery also announced that it will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.