Nigeria: Just-in - Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price to N820 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol by N30 from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

The refinery's management said the reduction was part of its unwavering commitment to national development, assuring the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

In line with its dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery also announced that it will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.