Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Boards of NCC, USPF

12 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

President Bola Tinubu has named Idris Olorunnimbe as the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), while retaining Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

Tinubu also constituted the boards of the NCC and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The appointments were contained in a statement on Tuesday by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu had appointed Maida to the position in October 2023, leading to his confirmation by the Senate confirmed in November 2023.

The NCC chairman, Olorunnimbe, previously served on the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Board, where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committee and drove impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.

Other members of the board include Abraham Oshidami, executive commissioner, Technical Services; Rimini Makama, executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management; Hajia Maryam Bayi, former Director, Human Capital & Administration; Col Abdulwahab Lawal (Rtd), Senator Lekan Mustafa, Chris Okorie, Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and the Secretary of the Board.

The President also approved the Board of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), naming the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani as Chairman.

The USPF Board has Idris Olorunimbe as vice chairman while Abraham Oshidami, Rimini Makama and Aliyu Edogi Aliyu, representing FMCIDE, Joseph B Faluyi, representing Federal Ministry of Finance and Auwal Mohamme, representing FMBNP as members.

Other members include Uzoma Dozie, Peter Bankole, Abayomi Anthony Okanlawon, Gafar Oluwasegun Quadri and the USPF Secretary.

According to the statement, the federal government established the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.