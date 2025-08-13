President Bola Tinubu has named Idris Olorunnimbe as the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), while retaining Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

Tinubu also constituted the boards of the NCC and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The appointments were contained in a statement on Tuesday by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu had appointed Maida to the position in October 2023, leading to his confirmation by the Senate confirmed in November 2023.

The NCC chairman, Olorunnimbe, previously served on the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Board, where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committee and drove impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.

Other members of the board include Abraham Oshidami, executive commissioner, Technical Services; Rimini Makama, executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management; Hajia Maryam Bayi, former Director, Human Capital & Administration; Col Abdulwahab Lawal (Rtd), Senator Lekan Mustafa, Chris Okorie, Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and the Secretary of the Board.

The President also approved the Board of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), naming the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani as Chairman.

The USPF Board has Idris Olorunimbe as vice chairman while Abraham Oshidami, Rimini Makama and Aliyu Edogi Aliyu, representing FMCIDE, Joseph B Faluyi, representing Federal Ministry of Finance and Auwal Mohamme, representing FMBNP as members.

Other members include Uzoma Dozie, Peter Bankole, Abayomi Anthony Okanlawon, Gafar Oluwasegun Quadri and the USPF Secretary.

According to the statement, the federal government established the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.