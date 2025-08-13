Gambia: Network Against Gender-Based Violence Condemns Infant Death Linked to FGM

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) has urged the police to conduct a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of a one-month-old infant in Wellingara, reportedly caused by complications from female genital mutilation (FGM). The group insists that those responsible be held fully accountable and justice served.

According to police reports, the infant suffered severe bleeding following an alleged female circumcision procedure, which ultimately led to her untimely death. The NGBV condemned the tragedy, emphasising the urgent need for zero tolerance toward FGM to protect the health and lives of future generations.

"This devastating incident is a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of this harmful traditional practice, which continues to claim lives and compromise the health and dignity of girls in The Gambia," said Mr. Fallu Sowe, National Coordinator of NGBV. "Together with the Civil Society Coalition Against FGM, we remain resolute in calling for the total abandonment of this practice, a gross violation of human rights."

The network further called on the Government of The Gambia to fully enforce the Women's (Amendment) Act 2015. It also urged communities to remain vigilant and report all suspected cases and encouraged religious leaders to speak out firmly against FGM. Civil society groups are being called upon to intensify advocacy efforts to protect girls from such harm.

Meanwhile, police in Wellingara are investigating the case as a suspected FGM-related death. Two women believed to be involved are currently in police custody as investigations continue.