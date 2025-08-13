Liberia: Pleebo Business Boost - Adolphus Williams Eases Rice Crisis With Subsidized Sales

PLEEBO — In a time when the rising cost of basic commodities has been tightening its grip on households and small businesses, a local businessman has stepped in to make a difference. Mr. Adolphus Williams, a respected entrepreneur with deep roots in Maryland County, has launched an initiative to supply rice, Liberia's staple food at a subsidized price to business people in Pleebo, providing much-needed economic relief.

Mr. Williams has been selling 25KG bags of rice at just LD 3,200 each, well below the prevailing market rate, to local traders and shop owners. His approach is simple but impactful: purchase rice in Monrovia at $14.00 per bag, transport it to Maryland County using his own fleet of trucks, and sell it directly to local business people with the requirement of a minimum purchase of 100 bags.

In an exclusive interview with this paper, Mr. Williams said the initiative is driven by his desire to empower local traders rather than compete with them.

"I'm involved in the business to help empower business people, not to take them from their businesses," he explained. "I use my trucks to bring huge consignments of rice to the county and sell it to business people to ease their burden of traveling to Monrovia and facing high transportation costs."

The ripple effect of this effort has been significant. Many shopkeepers and market sellers say they have been able to keep their prices stable for customers despite national inflation, thanks to Mr. Williams' supply chain support.

Local businesswoman Sarah Johnson, who operates a rice shop in Pleebo market, praised the initiative:

"Before, we had to send people to Monrovia to buy rice, which cost a lot and delayed our sales. Mr. Williams has made it easier for us to keep our shelves stocked and our customers happy."

Beyond the economic impact, Mr. Williams' gesture has earned him widespread respect and admiration within the Pleebo business community.

Moreover, some residents speculated that his generosity might be linked to political ambition, but he has firmly denied such claims.

"I have no political ambition," he clarified. "I am simply doing this because I want to see business people in my community grow and succeed."

For many, his actions stand as proof that business success and community service can go hand in hand, a refreshing contrast to the often cutthroat nature of commerce.

As Pleebo continues to navigate economic challenges, Mr. Williams' rice relief initiative offers a glimmer of hope and a reminder that local solutions can make a lasting impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to reports, rice is currently sold at the price of $3, 400 ld some $3,350 lrd in Maryland county most especially Pleebo Sodoken district.

New Republic Liberia

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.

Share this:

Facebook

X