Liberia: Weah Is Not Flawless

Responding to this hullabaloo, Margibi County Senator and Chair of the CDC Legislative Caucus, Nathaniel F. McGill, says former President Weah is not flawless.

However, he expressed his disappointment in Senator Joseph but remains resolute that the CDC's foundation is unshaken and its future, especially a potential comeback in the 2029 presidential elections, is promising.

Senator McGill, speaking after the ceremony for the 2025 Chinese Government and Ambassador Scholarship recipients held at the Chinese Embassy in Oldest Congo Town on August 11, 2025, did not mince words regarding his feelings about Senator Joseph's departure.

While he acknowledged his respect for Sen. Joseph and the disappointment the resignation caused, he was unequivocal in his stance: "I am not concerned about the resignation of Sen. Saah Joseph. I am only disappointed in him for so many reasons. I have a lot of respect for Sen. Joseph, but he disappointed me. Everything Sen. Joseph said against former President George M. Weah is a complete lie."

McGill's comments reflect a deep sense of betrayal, not merely because Sen. Joseph left the party, but more so due to the nature of the allegations leveled against former President Weah and the CDC.

According to McGill, Sen. Joseph's claims lack merit and are untrue, thus warranting an apology to both Mr. Weah and the CDC community. The senator elaborated that the contributions of the CDC and President Weah to the life and career of Sen. Joseph have been "unprecedented and many," implying that gratitude, rather than criticism, would be more appropriate.

CDC's resilience in the face of defections

Senator McGill maintains that the CDC remains robust and unbreakable. Drawing parallels with the party's historical resilience, McGill recalled, "Go back to 2011, people left the CDC, others founded new political parties, but we came back in 2017 and won the election." For him, past instances of defection have not only failed to dismantle the CDC but have served to galvanize its base and leadership, ultimately leading to victory.

He further threw more light on the circumstances surrounding the party's defeat in the 2023 elections, positing that it was not a reflection of diminished popularity, but rather attributable to "some little error and mistakes." With lessons learned from this experience, McGill asserted that the CDC is poised for a vigorous return in 2029: "We have learned our lesson, and we are coming back very strong."

Weah is not flawless

Amidst Sen. Joseph's criticism, McGill chose not to paint President Weah as flawless. He acknowledged that, like any individual, Weah is susceptible to error. "President Weah is not perfect because he is human, but he has done so much good for Senator Joseph and others," McGill said, urging the public to remember that even figures of great accomplishment have their detractors. He invoked the example of Jesus Christ, noting, "Only Jesus Christ is perfect, but with all his perfection, he was still criticized by people. Therefore, who is Weah that he can't be criticized?"

McGill insisted that President Weah's legacy should be defined by his contributions, such as investing in people and providing platforms for Liberians to excel, rather than the negativity projected by his critics.

He depicted the former president as a figure whose generosity and vision extended beyond the confines of politics. "Former President Weah did a lot of things for so many of us, when he had no reason to do it. Of course, this guy was playing football when he had no interest in becoming president of Liberia, but he invested in people, providing international scholarships, business opportunities, and even providing shelter and a home for people."

"Be proud when someone does something for you, say it," he advised, underscoring the value of acknowledging good deeds amidst a climate of political mudslinging.

Sen McGill's response to Sen. Joseph further descended into a message of reassurance for CDC supporters, though it was a critique of Sen. Joseph's defection and his criticism of Weah.

Addressing the CDCians directly, he declared: "We are telling CDCians, don't panic. People like us were not around, so people won the election. When we say it, people can say we are making big mouth. I will be on board with President Weah in 2029, I mean, on the campaign. And you know when I'm on board. We understand that in the Liberian political terrain, to get back to power, it's not very easy. So, we will be marching to victory in 2029. We have learned a lot. We made mistakes."

His statement was not just about his personal commitment to the CDC, but also a demonstration of confidence in the party's ability to recapture political power. He argues that the political terrain is familiar to them and positions himself as a key player in orchestrating the CDC's return.

Commenting on the performance of the Unity Party (UP), McGill questioned what tangible changes had been introduced, especially regarding infrastructure projects, stating, "The UP government is not doing anything different. The UP was criticizing our road project. Now, what are they doing differently? It's not the same road?" This comparison serves to highlight what he perceives as continuity rather than progress under UP leadership, further bolstering his argument for a CDC resurgence. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.