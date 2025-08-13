Liberia: Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh Warns Liberia Risks 'Losing a Generation' to Drug Crisis

MONROVIA — Margibi County Electoral District 3 Representative Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh has added her voice to growing national concern over the surge in drug abuse among Liberia's youth, warning that the country risks "losing an entire generation" if urgent action is not taken.

Calling the crisis "a national emergency that demands an uncompromising, coordinated response," Attoh-Wreh said the drug epidemic is "destroying lives, shattering families, and weakening the very foundation of Liberia's future."

Over the past decade, Liberia has recorded a sharp rise in narcotics use, particularly among young people. A 2023 Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency report revealed that more than 60% of drug-related arrests involved individuals aged 15 to 30. Commonly abused substances include marijuana, tramadol, cocaine, and "kush" -- a synthetic drug often laced with dangerous chemicals such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The United Nations Population Fund estimates that one in every five Liberian youth uses narcotics, with more than 866 known drug dens operating in Monrovia alone. In many urban areas, groups of idle young men can be seen loitering in ghettos, trapped in cycles of addiction.

Health experts warn of dire consequences. The Ministry of Health reported in 2023 that more than 35% of mental health cases in major urban clinics were linked to substance abuse. "Kush" has been associated with hallucinations, aggression, and suicidal tendencies, while tramadol abuse is linked to seizures and long-term neurological damage.

The crisis is also undermining education. Data from the Ministry of Education and UNICEF in 2024 attributed more than 20% of school dropouts in Montserrado and Grand Bassa counties to drug abuse, worsening already poor educational outcomes.

Attoh-Wreh acknowledged ongoing efforts to address the problem, including the 2023 passage of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and President Joseph Boakai's declaration of drug abuse as a national public health emergency, but stressed that progress remains slow.

She called for increased funding for rehabilitation, mental health care, and vocational training, as well as stronger border controls to stem the flow of illicit drugs. "Our young people deserve a fighting chance," she said, urging that anti-drug education be embedded in school curricula and that pharmacies be more strictly regulated to curb the unlicensed sale of drugs like tramadol.

"The fight against drug abuse is a fight for the soul of our nation. If we fail to act now, we will watch the future of Liberia slip through our fingers," Attoh-Wreh warned.