Liberia: Radio BKS Staff Arrested With Firearm On Election Day in Buu-Yao District

13 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By S. Kannay Ziamo

GANTA — Police in Nimba County have arrested two employees of Radio BKS in Buu-Yao District for allegedly possessing a locally made firearm on election day.

Chris Sehkar, the station's cashier, and reporter Takpor Sehwah were detained by officers of the Police Support Unit (PSU) between Nyor Bluntuo and Nyor Gormahplay towns in Nyor Chiefdom. Authorities say the arrest followed a tip from residents that the men were carrying a short single-barreled gun.

The suspects were transferred to the Bahn Police Depot in the Zoe-Geh Administrative District for further investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Larmie Mendin confirmed the arrests and said a "full-scale" investigation is underway to determine the pair's connection to the radio station or any political party or independent candidate, as well as their reason for allegedly carrying the weapon on election day.

"The investigation will provide the public with the full details of what happened. We will also know why they had the firearm," Mendin said.

Meanwhile, Radio BKS has issued a statement distancing itself from the alleged misconduct. The station said the two staff members were deployed as part of routine election coverage in District 5 but denied any institutional link to their alleged actions.

"The management of BKS TV and Radio BKS wishes to make it categorically clear that we had no prior knowledge of the alleged conduct in question, and we distance our institution from any unlawful activities," the statement read. "The actions of the individuals involved, if confirmed, are personal in nature and in no way reflect the values, ethics, or operational standards of BKS TV and Radio BKS."

The station, which described its reputation as grounded in professionalism, truth, and adherence to the rule of law, condemned any act that undermines public safety or violates Liberian law. Management pledged full cooperation with police to establish the facts of the case.

