Liberia: AML Revives Yekepa's War-Damaged Area R Homes

13 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

YEKEPA — Yekepa's Area R is undergoing a rapid transformation as ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) pushes ahead with the renovation of houses stripped bare during Liberia's civil war.

Although residents say no direct fighting occurred in Yekepa during the conflict, soldiers and others reportedly took advantage of the chaos to loot building materials from many homes.

Today, construction engineers are busy roofing and painting buildings while plumbing and electrical installations are underway. Earth-moving machines are clearing thick bush that had swallowed many abandoned houses, opening access for workers and trucks delivering construction materials.

According to AML Site Engineer Rufus Dickson, different contractors are renovating 21 three- and two-bedroom houses in the community. The company is also restoring three buildings in EA, each containing four self-contained apartments.

The contractors on the project include World Engineering and Construction Company, ECHO Group of Company, Zenith Group of Company, and Bleco Construction Company. Dickson said the work is scheduled for completion within four months.

"To stay on schedule, we are working daily and closely supervising the contractors to ensure they meet specific daily targets," Dickson told reporters during an August 7 site visit.

During the tour, senior estate managers were seen engaging with various contractor teams. Dickson said the urgent housing need means his department is determined to avoid lost time or any setbacks that could delay the project. The aim, he added, is to dedicate the renovated homes before the end of the year.

Since the start of 2025, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been actively renovating housing across Yekepa. Earlier this year in EA, the residential area for senior management, several homes were redesigned into self-contained units to accommodate three to four people each.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.