Liberia: AML Revives Yekepa's War-Damaged Area R Homes

YEKEPA — Yekepa's Area R is undergoing a rapid transformation as ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) pushes ahead with the renovation of houses stripped bare during Liberia's civil war.

Although residents say no direct fighting occurred in Yekepa during the conflict, soldiers and others reportedly took advantage of the chaos to loot building materials from many homes.

Today, construction engineers are busy roofing and painting buildings while plumbing and electrical installations are underway. Earth-moving machines are clearing thick bush that had swallowed many abandoned houses, opening access for workers and trucks delivering construction materials.

According to AML Site Engineer Rufus Dickson, different contractors are renovating 21 three- and two-bedroom houses in the community. The company is also restoring three buildings in EA, each containing four self-contained apartments.

The contractors on the project include World Engineering and Construction Company, ECHO Group of Company, Zenith Group of Company, and Bleco Construction Company. Dickson said the work is scheduled for completion within four months.

"To stay on schedule, we are working daily and closely supervising the contractors to ensure they meet specific daily targets," Dickson told reporters during an August 7 site visit.

During the tour, senior estate managers were seen engaging with various contractor teams. Dickson said the urgent housing need means his department is determined to avoid lost time or any setbacks that could delay the project. The aim, he added, is to dedicate the renovated homes before the end of the year.

Since the start of 2025, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been actively renovating housing across Yekepa. Earlier this year in EA, the residential area for senior management, several homes were redesigned into self-contained units to accommodate three to four people each.