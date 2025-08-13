Liberia: NTA Defends L$5,500 Maryland Fare Hike, Citing Fuel and Maintenance Costs

MONROVIA — The National Transit Authority (NTA) is defending its decision to raise fares on the Monrovia-Cape Palmas route to L$5,500, pointing to rising fuel prices and increased maintenance costs as the main reasons for the hike.

NTA Deputy Director General for Operations Noah Zawu Gibson, speaking Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, on Radio Bushrod's "Morning Breakfast Show," said the new rate followed a recent management assessment trip to Maryland County. He described the adjustment as a reflection of the "operational realities" of resuming long-distance services after years of suspension along the Monrovia-Harper corridor.

The increase has sparked criticism from passengers, who note that fares have risen multiple times in recent years, from L$3,500 to L$4,500, and now L$5,500. Gibson disputed claims that the standard rate was ever L$3,500, saying that lower price was charged only once during the assessment trip to avoid returning with empty buses.

Despite the hike, NTA buses remain cheaper than private transport operators, who charge between L$6,500 and L$7,000 for the same journey. Still, the service faces persistent challenges, including overcrowding and long wait times due to limited bus availability. At one recent departure from Pleebo, more than 100 travelers were reportedly stranded.

Boniface Nyemah, Maryland County monitor for the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, said access to reliable transportation is a human rights concern. He joined other residents in urging the NTA to restore the L$3,500 fare, adopt a transparent and stable pricing policy, and assign at least three buses to the southeastern region to ease travel difficulties.