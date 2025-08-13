Gambia: No Room for Hate Speech in Modern Gambia!

editorial

In an era highly infiltrated by social media, which is one of the fastest means to put up a message across whether good or bad, there needs to be measures and mass sensitisation on how to use social media responsibly.

The development in sciences and tech has brought so many advantages, but also disadvantages.

We should always put at the back of our minds that the quickest medium to stir unrest and chaos is the media. In view of wider coverage and quick nature, people using it should always advocate for peace and inclusive society.

Recently, the Gambia Participates, U.S. Embassy and other partners trained media influencers on issues to combat false propaganda.

It is a fact that self propaganda is becoming a growing menace in the Gambia. It is a menace that has the tendency to bring conflict and hatred.

Thus, as the country fast approaches election year, it is important that institutions help create more advocacy on the need to strengthen unity and responsible use of media platforms.

The recent proliferation of individuals claiming to be social media influencers using mediums where they can spread false propaganda, is becoming an issue that calls for urgent action.

Most often, these people would use social media to avenge their anger without looking at the extent and backlash such remarks would receive online.

What is even more worrying is that most of these people haven't gone through any formal training that will enable them to act responsibly.

In this light, we commend Gambia Participates and the U.S. Embassy for organising such an important training.

People must always bear in mind that information is powerful and as such it should be treated with utmost care and consideration.

In this day and age, people should always work towards uniting people but not to divide.

These influencers should also take into consideration that the media is sensitive and very powerful.

Actions that have the tendency to divide must be discouraged as in this modern Gambia there is no room for hatred.

We also realised that most of these influencers have not gone to specialised media institutions to perfect their skills. Thus this kind of training would then greatly impact their work.

Remember, you should always prioritise the collective interest of the populace rather than self.

We commend the organisers, Gambia Participates, U.S. Embassy for their foresight and commitment towards building an inclusive society.

We all have a role to play in building a modern Gambia, a country that all of us would be proud to call a home.