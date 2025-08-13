Ghana: Helicopter Crash - Victims' Ward Support Fund in the Offing

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the establishment of a fund to support the education of the children of the eight persons who perished in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Speaking at the third day funeral rite of one of the victims, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, the Deputy National Security Coordinator, in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the State owes it as a duty to cater for the dependants of the deceased.

Being on a national assignment before their untimely death, President Mahama said the dependants of the victims, including a two-month old baby of the pilot, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, must not be left to their fate as a result of the absence of their breadwinners.

"If you look at all those who died, they were at the prime of their lives and had so much responsibility. Children still in school, and some with an infant as young as two months. These responsibilities are what we have to take up (as a State) to make sure that the absence of their parents does not adversely affect the innocent children," the President said.

The establishment of the fund and its management, President Mahama said, would be launched at the state funeral of the victims scheduled for Friday here in Accra.

Consoling the families of the victims, President Mahama said they died in service of the country and the best way to keep their memories would be to work towards the cause they were fighting.

"It is God who gives and it is God who takes. What we have to do now is to work even harder in their memories because all of them were key champions of the reset agenda we are pursuing as a government. So the reset agenda must be successful in their memory."

The eight persons, onboard a Z9 helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force, died in the crash in the Adansi area in the Ashanti region enroute to Obuasi on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

They were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, MP, Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Others were Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress and a former Ashanti Regional Minister and Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency and Deputy Coordinator of NADMO.

The rest, crew members, were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Two of the victims, Dr Murtala and Alhaji Muniru were on Sunday interred at the Military cemetery, Accra, in line with Islamic tradition.

Their tragic passing has thrown the country into a state of shock as a nation mourns its fallen heroes.

In a tribute on a night of memorial and reflections on Saturday, President John Dramani Mahama described the victims of the crash as "dedicated public servants, united by their commitment to Ghana's success".