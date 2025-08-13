Nigeria: FG Reduces Kwam 1's Flight Ban to One Month

The Federal Government has reduced the flight ban imposed on Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, to one month.

KWAM 1 had been blacklisted from flying within Nigeria for six months over alleged misconduct at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to withdraw its criminal complaint against the singer, who will be engaged by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol.

Similarly, the licences of ValueJet pilot Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and co-pilot First Officer Ivan Oloba will be restored after a one-month suspension, subject to a mandatory professional reappraisal.

Keyamo said relevant aviation and complementary agencies will hold a retreat next week to retrain personnel on handling disruptive passengers and de-escalating tense situations. Airlines will also review their staff's conduct towards passengers.

Keyamo stressed that the decisions were made on compassionate grounds but warned that safety and security in the aviation sector remain paramount.

"These above decisions were taken by Government and the airline operators purely on COMPASSIONATE grounds as Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically-motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws are involved.

"We are also sending a CLEAR MESSAGE that we take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously and we have decided to draw a line after these clemencies," the statement said.