Liberia: Turning Promises Into Reality - Agric Minister Applauds EU-Funded Cassava Sector Initiative

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nutah, recently commended progress made in Liberia's cassava sector, applauding the EU-funded Seeds4Liberia project's contributions.

"What I have seen has impressed me greatly, because what we said we were going to do is becoming a reality. We are not where we want to be, but we are seeing results. So, let me say thank you to the EU, IITA team, and my CARI colleagues for making it a reality now," he said after touring the project's cassava breeder field during a one-day cassava trade fair.

The trade fair aimed to showcase both technology and products while providing a space for networking for cassava stakeholders. It followed a three-day training on cassava foundation seed production for community-based seed producers (CBSPs), held at the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) in Bong County.

Speaking at the fair, Minister Nutah also revealed the government's plan to unlock the industrial potential of the cassava sector, using varieties bred by the EU-funded Seeds4Liberia Project.

"The cassava varieties showcased here today each have their own unique qualities--but one stands out," the Minister said. "We call it the 'Game Changer' because of its high starch content, which makes it especially valuable for processing." He went on to announce a major development: "To ensure that farmers truly benefit from their hard work, the Government is constructing a starch processing factory in Weala, Margibi County. Once operational next year, this facility will create a reliable market for farmers cultivating the 'Game Changer' variety."

Cassava is Liberia's second staple food, and it is cultivated by approximately 60% of farming households in the country. Besides its role in food security, cassava also has a huge industrial potential, considered to offer avenues for poverty reduction by generating employment and income, which the Liberian government is attempting to unlock through national development strategies.

Also speaking about the EU-funded initiative contributions to national development, AfricaRice Country Representative to Liberia and the project's National Coordinator, Dr. Inoussa Akintayo, noted that the initiative aligns with national development frameworks, including the National Agriculture Development Plan, National Cassava Sector Strategy, and the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (2025-2029). The project is building resilient seed systems not only for cassava but also for rice, coffee, soybeans, and fish.

According to Dr. Akintayo, the Seeds4Liberia Project is on track to meet its promises to the government and citizens of Liberia, as demonstrated by recent training workshops aimed at disseminating cutting-edge technology and introducing promising cassava varieties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Dr. Mercy Diebiru-Ojocy, IITA's Head of Cassava Value Chain, used the occasion to call for continued collaboration among stakeholders to maximize the crop's value in both food and industrial contexts, and encouraged the adoption of modern agricultural technology.

Progress so far under the EU-funded Seeds4Liberia project indicates its responsive efforts to challenges within the seed systems. For instance, poor propagation methods have been a major challenge in the cassava sector. Farmers in the country use cassava cuttings from past harvests for the next planting season, making their fields susceptible to pests and diseases. The Seeds4Liberia initiative aims to address these issues by building a resilient seed system.

The project, through its four-year lifespan, will provide high-quality planting materials, strengthen the capacity of farmers, private seed enterprises, and Government ministries and agencies for agricultural transformation and rural development. Additionally, the project aims to cultivate approximately 4200 hectares, producing rice, cassava, soybeans, coffee, and fish seeds. It promises to deliver significant quantities of certified seeds and fingerlings.

Launched in 2024, the EU-funded Seeds4Liberia is being implemented by AfricaRice, IITA, and WorldFish in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI), the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), and the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA).