Liberia: Simple Reality of National Development-Series 201 Liberia - Empowering Agricultural Cooperatives As Catalysts for Rural Transformation and Inclusive Growth

In the fertile heartlands of Liberia, where agriculture is the backbone of most rural livelihoods, agricultural cooperatives stand as a vital yet underleveraged solution to unlock the nation's vast development potential. With strategic institutional support and coordinated efforts, these farmer-led groups can usher in rural transformation, climate-smart development, and inclusive economic growth, laying a sustainable foundation for Liberia's long-term prosperity.

Recognizing this imperative, the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA) must urgently implement bold, forward-thinking initiatives to modernize Liberia's cooperative sector. Anchored in the ARREST Agenda and aligned with national development priorities, CDA's vision should position agricultural cooperatives not only as catalysts of increased productivity but also as drivers of food sovereignty, meaningful job creation, and environmental resilience.

Currently, fewer than 20 percent of Liberian farmers participate in structured cooperatives, notwithstanding that over 70 percent of the population depends on agriculture. This disparity signals systemic weakness rather than absence of potential. As one senior governance expert observes, "Liberia is not short on land, labor, or spirit; we're short on systems." Indeed, agricultural cooperatives offer the critical missing link; when empowered by sound policies, sustainable financing, and effective governance frameworks, they can reshape Liberia's entire agricultural landscape.

A key promise of revitalizing cooperatives lies in their ability to generate significant employment opportunities. Properly managed cooperatives can evolve beyond subsistence farming into dynamic rural enterprises, creating jobs in value addition, logistics, marketing, and agro-processing. Neighboring countries such as Côte d'Ivoire exemplify this potential, with cooperatives accounting for over 15 percent of rural employment. Replicating these models in Liberia would generate vital opportunities for youth and women, often marginalized from formal economic networks.

Food security and rural resilience remain urgent challenges. Despite abundant natural resources, Liberia imports more than 80 percent of its rice, a paradox fueled by fragmented supply chains and high post-harvest losses. Through cooperative-led reforms that consolidate storage, transport, and marketing, CDA can reverse this trajectory. Lessons from Ghana show that similar restructuring can elevate farmer incomes by over 30 percent and enhance community nutrition, underscoring the transformative scale that is possible.

Market access and technological adoption constitute further pillars of progress. Many Liberian farmers remain isolated from high-value urban and regional markets, as well as financial services, constraining income growth and scalability. CDA-led development of cooperative-owned aggregation centers, mobile advisory platforms, and e-commerce tools can bridge this gap. Complementary deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including mobile banking, soil testing applications, and climate-smart advisory services, will amplify productivity and resilience. As the writer emphasizes, "We're not asking farmers to abandon traditional wisdom; we're equipping them with 21st-century tools to amplify it."

Sustained cooperative success also demands robust governance and accountability reforms. Many cooperatives suffer from poor financial management, unclear leadership roles, and weak internal controls. CDA must implement financial management programs featuring standardized accounting systems, audited processes, and inclusive leadership training, ensuring trust internally and enhancing cooperative access to public-private partnerships, donor resources, and investments.

Gender inclusion and youth empowerment are essential to this vision. CDA should adopt ambitious targets, such as achieving at least 40 percent female representation in cooperative leadership by 2026. This acknowledges women's indispensable role in Liberia's agriculture and the social dividends of women-led economic structures. Successful models like the War Affected Women Multi-Purpose Cooperative demonstrate how gender-responsive cooperatives advance social cohesion, household incomes, and food security.

Climate change poses a grave, accelerating threat to Liberia's farming communities. With erratic rainfall, pest pressures, and soil degradation intensifying, integrating climate-adaptive practices is urgent. Under CDA's institutional leadership, rural cooperatives can adopt drought-resistant seeds, irrigation systems, agroforestry, and sustainable land management. Early pilots in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties will set climate resilience benchmarks for nationwide scaling.

Ultimately, CDA must reposition agricultural cooperatives as vibrant business entities and engines of economic empowerment, shifting the narrative from mere rural associations to transformative actors capable of eradicating poverty, building household resilience, and restoring the dignity of farming livelihoods. This transformation will ripple across Liberia's economy, sparking innovation, entrepreneurship, and vibrant civic leadership.

Realizing this vision, CDA must anchor its efforts in multi-stakeholder collaboration. Strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Agriculture as the lead driver; the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning; multilateral development partners including the World Bank, African Development Bank, EU, ECOWAS, FAO, ILO, IFAD, Mastercard Foundation; and private sector actors are vital. The media must also be mobilized to enhance public awareness, accountability, and transparency throughout implementation.

A comprehensive national assessment should be conducted to evaluate cooperative performance, governance, financial management, and inclusivity, particularly for women and marginalized groups. Using field surveys, policy reviews, financial audits, and stakeholder consultations, this assessment will generate actionable insights and SWOT analysis. The findings will underpin reform strategies aligned with Liberia's development goals, laying the groundwork for resilient cooperatives.

Critical intervention is non-negotiable. Twelve strategic priorities must be pursued to overcome systemic challenges: strengthening governance and institutional resilience; improving market access; reducing fragmentation; enhancing product quality; broadening financial inclusion; advancing policy reforms; streamlining cooperative registration; and scaling capacity building. Investments in rural infrastructure, youth engagement, technological innovation, and robust monitoring will sustain long-term progress.

With comprehensive implementation, this vision can inject over USD 50 million annually into Liberia's agricultural GDP and empower tens of thousands of rural households. The moment for decisive action is now. Delays threaten to deepen vulnerabilities and squander a crucial opportunity to harness cooperatives as engines of inclusive growth.

Liberia stands at a pivotal crossroads, demanding an immediate cooperative revolution. Amid escalating economic pressures, accelerating climate disruptions, and enduring unemployment, transforming agricultural cooperatives into powerhouses of inclusive development is not optional; it is essential. Mohammed Swaray, Senior Development Policy and Governance Reform Advisor, also emphasizes that, "This is not about aid; it's about agency," and that, "Harnessing cooperatives as engines of inclusive growth is not merely a strategic choice; it is the foundation of Liberia's resilient future. Together, when Liberians unite, we don't just grow crops; we grow a shared destiny rooted in innovation, equity, and empowerment. This cooperative renaissance will be indispensable to transforming livelihoods, fostering social cohesion, and building a climate-smart agricultural economy prepared to navigate the complexities of tomorrow.

The current administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai brings the essential impetus to support Liberia's cooperative development, leveraging his extensive experience in agriculture and governance. Leading this charge, President Boakai's government directly advances Sustainable Development Goals 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 13 (Climate Action), while aligning closely with Liberia's ARREST priorities on smallholder resilience, digital inclusion, and value chain strengthening. His administration's commitment to economic development, governance reform, and sustainability creates a fertile environment for transformational progress in the cooperative sector, opening a strategic window to accelerate agricultural productivity, inclusivity, and climate resilience nationwide.

