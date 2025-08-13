Liberia: U.S Department Highlights Government Pressure, Dismissals Over Social Media Criticism

Monrovia — The United States Department of State's 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices has flagged incidents in Liberia where government actions placed limits on freedom of expression and press freedom, despite constitutional protections.

According to the report, "The constitution provided for freedom of expression, including for members of the press and other media, and the government generally respected these rights, although with some unofficial limits." It noted that "Individuals were generally free to criticize the government publicly or privately, but government officials sometimes used dismissal or threat of dismissal from employment to place limits on freedom of expression for public servants."

One incident cited in the report occurred in August when "the Monrovia City Corporation dismissed nine city employees following allegations they used social media to criticize government officials and the president."

Additional details surrounding the dismissals emerged in March, when Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Josiah Joekai publicly called for the termination of nine MCC employees over what he described as a "deadly social media campaign" against senior officials, particularly President Joseph Boakai.

In his remarks at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT) briefing, Joekai stated: "The Civil Service Agency (CSA) requests the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to immediately relieve nine employees who have consistently engaged in dangerous and destructive social media campaigns against public officials, particularly targeting the President of Liberia."

He further added: "These actions have caused significant harm to the reputation and image of the MCC. The negative portrayal of government officials by these unscrupulous employees has far-reaching effects on the individuals concerned and the government as a whole. Such unacceptable and sustained behavior on social media is incompatible with the status of the employees in question. Therefore, the MCC must consider terminating their services and promptly notify the CSA of this action."

Dismissal letters were sent to the nine MCC employees, with FrontPageAfrica seeing copies of three. A prompt investigation revealed the individuals were supporters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and were employed during the tenure of former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

Among those dismissed were Public Relations Officer Alpha G. Gray, Revenue Agent Boye Kokoi, and Procurement Assistant Richard Singbeh, all of whom are reported to be CDC partisans.

On media harassment, the report stated: "Press associations reported government officials occasionally harassed newspaper and radio station owners, as well as individual journalists, because of their political opinions and reporting."

One case highlighted occurred on June 26, when "the Association of Liberia Community Radios demanded the reinstatement of Radio Kakata Station Manager Jerry Quoi, who was suspended by Margibi County Superintendent Victoria Duncan for alleged financial malfeasance." The association, according to the report, "warned against political interference in the operations of community radios across the country, asserting such actions amounted to media censorship."

The report observed that "Although generally able to express a wide variety of views, some journalists practiced self-censorship to avoid harassment." It further noted that "Some media outlets avoided criticizing government officials due to fear of legal sanctions and potential loss of government advertising, a large source of media revenue."

Detailing tensions between the government and the press, the report referenced a June 20 meeting where "Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana and media executives turned contentious, leading several editors to walk out."

The incident, it explained, "arose concerning new accreditation requirements for journalists covering the executive mansion, including police clearances and institutional tax clearance certificates."

The report also pointed to financial pressure on media houses, stating: "These policies, along with demands by the government for free website advertising, which impacted newspaper revenues, sparked concerns regarding media freedom and independence."