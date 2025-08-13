Kenya/Morocco: Another Fine From CAF As FKF Pays Heavily for Harambee Stars Vs Morocco Multiple Security Breaches

Cafonline
Kenya Harambee Stars.
13 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) have slapped Kenya with an additional fine of Ksh 6.5 million after fans breached the perimeter wall of Kasarani Stadium in Sunday's African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter between Harambee Stars and Morocco.

In a statement, the continental Football governing body said Kenya was guilty of multiple safety and security breaches.

"The disciplinary board found Kenya guilty and imposed a fine of USD 50,000(approximately Ksh 6.5 million). Kenya was warned that continued failure to meet Caf safety and security requirements may lead to relocation of Kenya national team matches to an alternative venue," the statement read.

The development comes after Caf imposed a fine of Ksh 1.9 million against the country after safety and security breaches in Harambee Stars opening encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At the same time, Caf have directed that only 27,000 fans will be allowed at Harambee Stars' matches, including Sunday's fixture against Zambia at the same venue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.