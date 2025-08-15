Kenya's Harambee Stars Qualify for CHAN Quarters Without Kicking a Ball

14 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national football team Harambee Stars have qualified for the quarter finals at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 without kicking a ball following Thursday's Group A mixed results.

Co-hosts Kenya are sitting at the top of the group with seven points, having two wins and a draw, however, they are not guaranteed a top spot until the last match if they beat already eliminated the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Sunday afternoon at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Two-time champions Morocco bounced back from Kenya's loss to brush aside Zambia 2-1 in the early kick-off at the Nyayo National Stadium before Angola went down 2-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The results mean that heading to the final round, the Harambee Stars are guaranteed of a slot in the last eight because even if they lose, only one team either Morocco or DRC will topple the Benni McCarthy charges.

The Leopards of DRC clash with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the last match, and with both teams on six points, it means one of them will drop, because Kenya has a better head-to-head having beaten both sides.

For Kenya, the target is a win against Zambia to end the group top with 10 points and avoid facing neighbors Tanzania at their backyard in Dar es Salaam.

