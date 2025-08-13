Liberia: Western Cluster - WCL Assures Fair Compensation Process

ArticleBomiBusiness

TUBMANBURG-Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent and inclusive land compensation process for affected communities in Bomi County, as preparations near completion for the official rollout.

Speaking during the popular Western Cluster Hour radio program on Pumah FM last Friday, the company's Health, Safety, and Environment Officer, Mr. Henry Siboza, assured residents that the ongoing land survey--which is a critical step in identifying those eligible for compensation--is progressing steadily and will soon be completed.

"We are in the final stages of the survey, and once that's done, the compensation process will begin without delay," Mr. Siboza stated. "Let me make this clear: Western Cluster is committed to being transparent and fair throughout this entire process. Everyone who is due compensation will be treated equally and respectfully."

Mr. Siboza explained that the ongoing survey is being carried out along the route of the new road that the company is preparing to construct, a project expected to greatly enhance transportation and accessibility in the region.

"This road project is not only important to our company's operations but also to the people of Bomi County," he said. "It will open up communities, ease movement, and bring long-term development opportunities. But before we can begin, we must make sure that those whose properties will be affected are fully recognized and compensated."

The land survey aims to identify and document landowners and households who will be impacted by the road construction and other related activities. Mr. Siboza emphasized that WCL is working closely with local authorities and traditional leaders to ensure that the process remains open and trustworthy.

"We are involving the local government, community elders, and other stakeholders to serve as independent observers," he said. "Their presence ensures that nothing is done in secret and that our communities are well-informed and included."

He praised the people of Bomi County for their patience and cooperation throughout the preliminary stages. He noted that the company is not only interested in extracting resources but is also dedicated to contributing positively to the county's development.

"Western Cluster is here for a long-term partnership with Bomi and Liberia as a whole," he added. "We believe in sustainable development, meaning that as we grow, the people of this county must also benefit through jobs, community projects, and fair compensation."

Local residents and authorities have expressed optimism about the upcoming compensation. Town chiefs and district commissioners have described the company's approach as a "step in the right direction," particularly as it relates to infrastructure development and community engagement.

The land compensation process is part of Western Cluster's broader corporate social responsibility agenda. In addition to the road project and compensation, the company has launched several community initiatives, including youth empowerment programs.

With the survey nearing completion and the road project set to begin soon, many Bomi residents are hopeful that WCL's promises of transparency and fairness will be fulfilled.

"We will continue to update the public as we move forward," Mr. Siboza concluded. "We are building trust, and we will not break that trust."

