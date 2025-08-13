Gambia: Weights and Measures Should Be Taken Seriously

editorial

Many people are complaining that certain commodities that used to have seals are now being sold with broken seals. A typical example is the type of chloride that is locally known as 'ordisavel'. It is not uncommon to find different brands of 'Sadam' rice being sold for the same price but one could easily detect the differences in quality, scent and taste. It is also not uncommon to find bags of commodities thrown at the top in such a crooked way, thus defying industrial standards in the bagging of commodities.

Foroyaa is therefore calling on the consumer protection association to team up to visit supermarkets and urge the population to register complaints of any product bought that is suspected of being tampered with. The population will be at risk unless there are established institutions, state and non-state, that are keen on promoting consumer protection. All products that are not sealed should not be considered safe for consumption or used. The standard for each product should be known and any commodity that deviates from standard packaging should be closely examined to safeguard the public from harm.