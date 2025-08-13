Gambia: Lawyer Challenges Batch Messenger's Testimony in Jarrol Land Dispute

The cross-examination of a key witness in a bitter land dispute between the villages of Niorro Jarrol and Jarrol took center stage at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, with defense lawyer F. Conteh questioning the credibility of the messenger who delivered a court order in the case.

The witness, Salifu Ceesay, identified himself as the "batch messenger" for the Chief of Jarrol District, Seyfo Ebrima Solo Sanyang. He was testifying in a case involving Alagie Jobe, Abdoulie Jobe, and eight others. Inspector Fadera appeared for the Inspector General of Police, while Mr. Conteh represented the defendants.

Under questioning from Mr. Conteh, Mr. Ceesay admitted that he completed Grade 12 and had been instructed by the seyfo to serve an injunction order to all the accused persons. However, he told the court that he could not recall the exact date or year the order was issued, only saying it happened "last year."

Mr. Conteh pressed the witness on inconsistencies in his testimony, focusing on whom the order was served to and how. At one point, Mr. Ceesay said the order was served on "one deaf man" as well as the three accused persons. Asked how he managed to serve both parties with just a single copy of the order, he said he first went to the deaf man and then to the accused.

The lawyer repeatedly accused the witness of not being truthful, pointing out contradictions between his earlier testimony that the accused refused service and his current account. Magistrate Fofana adjourned the case to August 19, 2025, for continuation of the hearing.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!