Gambia: Govt Eyes 90 Percent Electricity Coverage By End of 2025

The Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Mr. Nani Juwara, has announced that the government is on course to achieve 90% electricity coverage by the end of 2025, as part of its ambitious goal to deliver universal access to electricity for all Gambians by the close of 2026.

Mr. Juwara made this disclosure on Friday during his appearance at the Ministerial Town Hall meeting, where he outlined the administration's comprehensive plans to expand power supply nationwide.

"The government targets universal electricity access by the end of 2026, and we hope to achieve 90% coverage by the end of 2025," the minister said.

He revealed that the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and other philanthropic organizations are collaborating on Mission 300, an initiative aimed at providing electricity to 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 7. This effort seeks to address the plight of over 600 million people in the region who still lack access to power.

"We have developed a compact program with the World Bank, which has been validated and is expected to be approved in September for implementation settlement," he added.

As part of broader ECOWAS support, Mr. Juwara said the regional bloc's specialized agency, ECOREC, has provided a US$66 million grant. "Most of the projects we are implementing are all grant-funded, and as such, we will continue to push to achieve this universal access as directed by the President," he noted.

The minister disclosed that, in addition to international funding, the government will commit up to $500 million in local financing to electrify remaining unconnected communities within already electrified constituencies such as Niamina East, Niamina West, Lower Fuladu, Lower Saloum, and Upper Saloum.

He emphasized the importance of renewable energy solutions for hard-to-reach areas, citing Ginak Island as a prime example. Due to its UNESCO designation, extending a conventional power line there is impossible.

"We are promoting the development of mini-grids in hard-to-reach areas. We have already secured funding through UNDP for Ginak Island, and we hope this project will be implemented this year," he said.

Mr. Juwara also highlighted ongoing work to bring electricity to other communities, including Jawla in Wulli, and plans to expand existing mini-grids in Niamanarr and Sare Demba Toro. Efforts are underway to secure funding for the extension of the 225 kV transmission line from Jarra Soma to Basse, a project known as the Eastern Power Point.

"This means we can have a national grid, so you can send power from the Greater Banjul Area all the way to Basse, and vice versa," he explained.

He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening electricity transmission and distribution within Greater Banjul and beyond, ensuring reliable and efficient supply.

"Everyone in this country will get electricity before the end of 2026," Mr. Juwara assured. "The Electricity Master Plan, updated for 2021-2024, calls for capacity from both imports and local generation."

The minister outlined what he described as "tremendous advancements" in the restoration, modernization, and expansion of the national transmission and distribution network across all regions. He noted that the government has secured a US$10 million grant from the Saudi Fund to upgrade the overloaded Bijilo substation, with plans to double the investment to $20 million to ensure long-term capacity.

Mr. Juwara also reported progress on the OIC Electricity Enhancement Project, launched in November 2020, and the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernisation Project, which targets 134 communities in the Central River Region (CRR), 204 in the Upper River Region (URR), and 76 in the North Bank Region (NBR), benefiting 20,591 households.

He further revealed that under the ECOWAS Renewable Energy Access Project (ECORIB), 395 communities are set to be connected, 103 in CRR, 85 in the Lower River Region (LRR), 115 in NBR, and 92 in the West Coast Region, by December 2025.

Additionally, through the African Development Bank-funded JIP project, 147 more communities will be electrified, including 111 in CRR, 27 in NBR, and 9 in the West Coast Region, serving over 10,000 households.

