Liberia: Actionaid Liberia's County-Level Climate Summit Sets Grassroots Agenda for National, Global Talks

GBARNGA — ActionAid Liberia has finished a two-day County-Level National People's Summit on Climate Change, bringing together farmers, youth, women, government officials, and civil society groups to develop a grassroots climate action plan for Liberia.

Held under the theme "Scaling Agroecology, People-Driven Climate Finance and Sustainable Solutions for Liberia," the Bong County gathering is part of a wider consultation feeding into national, regional and continental climate dialogues. The initiative falls under the Second Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA II) and ForumCiv Medium Partnership program, with significant funding from ForumCiv.

Although Liberia contributes just 0.03 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it still faces severe climate impacts -- from unpredictable rainfall patterns to soil degradation and food insecurity.

Calls for Agroecology and Renewable Energy.

Opening the summit, Norwu Kolu Harris, Program Coordinator for Climate Justice and Youth at ActionAid Liberia, stressed the urgent need to transition to sustainable agriculture and renewable energy while safeguarding vulnerable groups.

"When we talk about climate justice in agriculture, we mean moving away from destructive practices like excessive chemical fertilizer use and fossil fuel dependency, and instead supporting farmers, especially women and young people, with resources for organic farming, solar energy, and climate-smart methods," Harris said.

She warned that shifting from fuel-powered generators to solar energy should not increase difficulties for rural communities that rely on generators for storage and processing. "When we change, we must ensure vulnerable groups are protected and provided with alternatives," she added.

EPA Stresses Shared Responsibility

Victor Gbelee, Lead Inspector for the Environmental Protection Agency in Bong County, told participants that climate action requires a team effort. He highlighted the EPA's plans to create county-level environmental committees to coordinate community engagement.

"Climate change is not just the government's responsibility; it's everyone's business," Gbelee said. "From how we manage waste to how we farm, we all have a role to play. Farmers must adopt lowland farming and climate-smart methods to reduce deforestation and carbon emissions."

Gbelee also encouraged communities to create green corridors along roads and schools, noting that small, localized actions can have a big impact on resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants Share Lessons

Platon S. Plakar of the Liberia Environmental Agriculture and Research Network called the summit "an incredible experience" that strengthened capacity for climate advocacy. "We are now better prepared to develop community initiatives that advance agroecology and climate justice," he said.

Alfred Kollie, President of the Bong County Technical College and an assistant moderator at the summit, said he gained new insights into waste management and soil conservation. "We learned that burning trash is harmful to the environment and that recycling, especially plastics, is better. We also learned how to farm without destroying the soil. I will take this knowledge back to my community so others can benefit," he said.

Annie J. Tokpah, Speaker of the Bong County Children's Parliament, underscored the importance of awareness campaigns to inspire both communities and nations to take climate action. She urged local authorities and the EPA to support youth-led outreach efforts. "Sharing this information is important for shaping a better future for Liberia," Tokpah said.

From Local Dialogue to Global Stage

The summit's outcomes will be compiled into a community position paper for Liberia's national consultations, which will then inform discussions at the ECOWAS regional level, the African Union climate meeting in Ethiopia this September, and global climate forums later this year.

ActionAid Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainable, people-centered solutions, promoting agroecology and ensuring climate finance reaches those most affected by the crisis.