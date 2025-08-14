Liberia: Elite Academy Departs Liberia for Bvb Youth Tournament

Monrovia — A delegation of 14 players and their head coach from the Elite Football Academy (EFA) departed Liberia for Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 to participate in the BVB Youth International Football Tournament.

The team is scheduled to spend six weeks in Bangkok, with friendly matches planned before the tournament's official start on September 27, 2025.

EFA Founder and Administrator, Fallah Johnson, a former Liberia national team defender, stated that the trip underscores the academy's mission to develop athletes both on and off the field.

"This trip is a clear manifestation of the responsible manner in which we have continued to develop the talents of our athletes in both football and academics," Johnson said.

He also highlighted the importance of the international exposure, which will allow the players to compete against top youth athletes from other countries.

Head Coach Jarwee Queyah expressed optimism about the team's readiness.

He noted the players' strong performance during their training sessions and hopes the experience will "help sharpen their skills, both on and off the ball."

The players shared their excitement about the opportunity.

Midfielder Samuel Samblota Togba, 18, said he will keep his full focus on the tournament and give his best.

Defender Jakemat Anointed Boimah, 15, termed the trip as timely and motivating, while 13-year-old defender Varvee Sesay urged his teammates to aim high and fight hard to finish among the top two teams in the tournament."

The BVB Youth International Tournament will provide a platform for young Liberian players to represent their country and showcase their skills on an international stage.