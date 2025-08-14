Liberia: Elite Academy Departs Liberia for Bvb Youth Tournament

14 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — A delegation of 14 players and their head coach from the Elite Football Academy (EFA) departed Liberia for Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 to participate in the BVB Youth International Football Tournament.

The team is scheduled to spend six weeks in Bangkok, with friendly matches planned before the tournament's official start on September 27, 2025.

EFA Founder and Administrator, Fallah Johnson, a former Liberia national team defender, stated that the trip underscores the academy's mission to develop athletes both on and off the field.

"This trip is a clear manifestation of the responsible manner in which we have continued to develop the talents of our athletes in both football and academics," Johnson said.

He also highlighted the importance of the international exposure, which will allow the players to compete against top youth athletes from other countries.

Head Coach Jarwee Queyah expressed optimism about the team's readiness.

He noted the players' strong performance during their training sessions and hopes the experience will "help sharpen their skills, both on and off the ball."

The players shared their excitement about the opportunity.

Midfielder Samuel Samblota Togba, 18, said he will keep his full focus on the tournament and give his best.

Defender Jakemat Anointed Boimah, 15, termed the trip as timely and motivating, while 13-year-old defender Varvee Sesay urged his teammates to aim high and fight hard to finish among the top two teams in the tournament."

The BVB Youth International Tournament will provide a platform for young Liberian players to represent their country and showcase their skills on an international stage.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.