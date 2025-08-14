Nigeria: NPFL - Shooting Stars Assistant Coach Akin Olowokere Is Dead

11 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) have confirmed the sudden death of their Assistant Coach Akin Olowokere, who collapsed during a training session on Monday morning.

While efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, the club has not disclosed the cause of death.

In an official statement, 3SC paid tribute to a coach who had quickly become a respected figure at the club:

"Coach Olowokere was not only a dedicated and passionate football tactician, but also a mentor, friend, and father figure to the players and many others. He exhibited compassion during his short stint with the club and the wider football community. His commitment to the growth and success of our team was unwavering, as we hope his legacy continues to inspire generations to come."

The club extended its condolences in a heartfelt message:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, players, and the entire Nigerian football family during this difficult time. We stand with them in prayers and solidarity, and we pray for the strength to bear this painful loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Olowokere had recently joined Shooting Stars as assistant coach under the newly appointed Technical Adviser Nurudeen Aweroro.

His arrival was meant to be part of a strengthened coaching structure ahead of the new campaign.

Shooting Stars endured a challenging 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, finishing eighth with 54 points from 38 matches--way outside continental qualification positions.

Now rebuilding ahead of the new season, Shooting Stars will officially kick off the 2025/26 NPFL campaign at home to Bayelsa United at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The Oluyole Warriors are currently participating in the ValueJet pre-season tournament ahead of their opening game against Bayelsa United.

