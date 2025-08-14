Nigeria: Aviation Expert Speaks On Rules Guiding Mobile Phone Usage

"It's not about whether one phone can crash an aircraft -- it's about never taking unnecessary risks."

As questions persist among Nigerian travellers over why authorities insist mobile phones must be switched off during take-off, or switched to flight mode during flight, Boaz Agbonifoh, a pilot and aviation expert, has shed light on the safety and operational reasons behind the policy.

The discussion was reignited following the recent detention of Comfort Emmanson, an Ibom Air passenger who refused to switch off her phone on a Uyo-Lagos flight.

Speaking on Channels Television, Mr Agbonifoh explained why the instruction exists and why non-compliance can pose a safety concern, even in an age of advanced technology.

"If it's one phone, it's not a problem," he said.

"It becomes a problem when your phone is not in flight mode and all the phones are trying to get network. This can definitely interfere with the aircraft systems, such as the radar altimeter, radio altimeter, and different systems that could be affected."

He explained that, beyond the technical reasons, compliance is also about respecting airline policy.

"At the end of the day, the airline offers a service to people. If you decide to fly on that airline, it means you have accepted to take their service, which also means you have to follow their rules and regulations. If you don't want to do it, that's fine, you can easily go ahead and get on another airline that will allow you to have your phone on," he said.

While some passengers argue that a phone is too small to disrupt an aircraft, the captain insists the caution is not unfounded.

"The technology is not at a point where everything can go hand-in-hand. There's a saying in aviation that the rules and regulations are built in blood. We don't want a situation where phones interfere with your radar or GPS. You're supposed to be going from Lagos to Owerri and --I'm exaggerating here -- you may end up going Lagos to Benin," he said.

Although there is no proven evidence that a passenger's phone has caused a plane crash, Mr Agbonifoh stressed that safety protocols are meant to prevent even the slightest risk.

"I don't think a phone has actively caused a crash. However, there's nothing like being too careful," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Ms Emmanson was arrested and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre after an unruly confrontation onboard, an incident that drew widespread reactions on social media, dividing public opinion over whether the crew's actions were justified before the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo's intervention, earlier today.

Mr Keyamo waded into the matter, calling for a review of the incident and urging all parties to prioritise passenger rights while maintaining strict adherence to safety regulations.