Liberia: Ret. Capt. Anderson Calls On Boakai-Koung Government to Integrate Over 17,000 Afl Veterans Into National Development

Monrovia — The leadership of the Veterans of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), under National Commander Retired Captain William Phillip Anderson, has unveiled the 2025-2029 Strategic Veteran Program--a five-year roadmap aimed at supporting Liberia's economic resurgence and national stability.

In a statement, Ret. Capt. Anderson emphasized that at the core of this vision is the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which recognizes Liberia's 17,800 ex-soldiers as a vital reservoir of human capital and a national resource.

"This blueprint proposes reactivating AFL veterans into a structured workforce program to aid in the reconstruction of Liberia's economic, social, and security infrastructure," he said.

Purpose and Rationale

According to the AFL Veterans, the program underscores the unique skills, professional experiences, and educational backgrounds that veterans bring to the nation. Beyond defending Liberia's sovereignty, veterans represent a critical human capital resource capable of advancing economic growth, governance reform, and community development.

The initiative aims to amend the National Defense Law and Veterans Act to guarantee fair wages, pensions, and rights for veterans, while integrating them into national reconstruction efforts.

"They are not only defenders of national sovereignty but also a human capital resource capable of contributing to economic growth, governance reform, and community development," the veterans said.

Key focus areas include economic stability, financial inclusion, digital transformation, national integration, and political empowerment.

Strategic Framework

The former AFL soldiers' leadership outlined 15 strategic pillars designed to deploy veterans across sectors that drive national development, security, health, education, and social services. Key proposals include:

The veterans proposed the establishment of a National Reserve Guard Force. This legislated reserve military force will be managed under the Bureau of Veterans Affairs and appointed by the Commander-in-Chief, to assist the government during crises or national emergencies.

Presidential Commission Drug Enforcement Unit: A veteran-manned military unit to support the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency in combating drug trafficking and smuggling, with regular drug testing to ensure integrity.

Agricultural Battalion: Equipped with machinery to cultivate land and establish government farms nationwide, stabilizing food prices, boosting domestic production, and strengthening rural economies.

The veterans proposed the setting up of an engineering battalion. This unit, they noted, will be dedicated to infrastructure development, working with the Ministry of Public Works and local governments to build and maintain roads, bridges, and public facilities.

In addition the former AFL soldiers are proposing for the creation of a National Rehabilitation Center that will be a veteran-managed facility providing rehabilitation services for citizens, addressing physical, mental health, and social reintegration needs and a teachers corps that will comprised of professional educators, including veterans, deployed nationwide to teach at elementary, junior, and senior high schools in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Sanitation, Cleaning, and Zoning Enforcement: Veterans volunteering to clean public facilities, markets, streets, and assisting municipal authorities in enforcing zoning regulations.

Also in their 2025-2029 Strategic Veteran Program proposal, they ex-soldiers also called for the establishment of a National Health Laboratory that will be a legislated national asset for DNA testing, forensic analysis, and advanced diagnostics, reducing dependence on foreign labs; veterans museum aimed at preserving war memorials, military history, and cultural artifacts in Monrovia, honoring distinguished AFL veterans and a Joint Security Operations that see coordinated efforts between AFL veterans, the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Liberia Immigration Service to strengthen border security and combat cross-border crime.

On ROTC Administration, they want veterans be given legal authority to oversee Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs in schools, fostering discipline, leadership, and civic responsibility among youth and veterans providing tactical, technical, and strategic training to the AFL, NSA, DEA, Immigration Service, and National Police.

The announced that the final three pillars will be developed in consultation with the Bureau of Veterans Affairs to address emerging national priorities.

Conclusion

According to the leadership, the 2025-2029 Strategic Veteran Program positions Liberia's veterans as nation-builders, educators, protectors, and innovators. By leveraging the discipline, skills, and leadership cultivated during military service, Liberia can transform 17,800 ex-soldiers into a driving force for inclusive development and national resilience.