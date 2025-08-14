Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Mcgill Jones Calls for Stronger Local Capacity and National Ownership

Monrovia — At the National Social Protection Steering Committee held at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Bill McGill Jones, has emphasized the urgent need to strengthen local capacity and transition from direct donor-led implementation to full national ownership of development programs.

Deputy Minister Jones underscored that while donor support has been critical in addressing Liberia's immediate social needs, it is time for Liberians to take the lead in shaping and implementing their own development priorities.

"We must ensure that Liberians are not just beneficiaries of aid, but drivers of sustainable development. Strengthening national institutions and building local capacity is key to achieving this goal," he stated.

He called for a strategic shift toward national implementation mechanisms, stressing the importance of empowering Liberian professionals and institutions to manage and deliver social protection services efficiently and transparently.

In his remarks, Hon. Jones also addressed broader economic issues, particularly the need to reduce unemployment through the creation of decent jobs and inclusive economic growth.

He highlighted domestic resource mobilization, especially through enhanced personal income tax collection, as a critical pathway for financing Liberia's development priorities sustainably.

Hon. Jones reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's commitment to working with all stakeholders, including development partners, civil society, and communities, to ensure that the National Social Protection Policy truly reflects the aspirations of the Liberian people.

Hiring international consultants may result in a lack of understanding of the real issues on the ground. Local talent, on the other hand, brings firsthand knowledge of the realities and challenges we face.

According to him, this will enable local talents to design practical programs and strategies that are more aligned with desired outcomes of the Country.