Liberia: From Kitchen Counter to CEO - the Rise of Satta Wahab and Naz Beauty

Monrovia — In the quiet hours of the morning, long before the city stirred, Satta Wahab would often find herself in tears, frustrated, exhausted, but determined. "Some days, I'd wake up in tears from frustration," she recalls. "Even now, we are still navigating the journey." Today, she stands as the founder and CEO of Naz Beauty, a thriving Liberian brand rooted in resilience, innovation, and a purpose-driven mission.

A Dream Born in Her Mother's Kitchen

Satta's journey began not in a boardroom, but in her mother's kitchen. While pursuing her tertiary education, she started experimenting with natural ingredients, driven by a desire to create hair products that truly catered to African women. In 2014, frustrated by the lack of suitable options on the market, she began mixing indigenous plants to craft a hair oil that worked for her hair.

Word spread quickly. Friends and classmates noticed the transformation and began requesting their blends. What started as a personal solution soon turned into a small business, one jar at a time.

From Passion Project to Registered Brand

By 2017, Satta had officially registered her business as Naz Naturals. With just 15 jars of shea butter, she began selling her products, slowly expanding her line to include oils, shampoos, and conditioners. Later, she rebranded to Naz Beauty, a move that marked a turning point.

Before the rebrand, sales were modest, with fewer than 100 products sold each month. However, the new identity resonated. Customers embraced the brand, and demand surged.

The Growth Accelerator That Changed Everything

Despite her progress, growth was slow. Then came the breakthrough: the UNDP Liberia Growth Accelerator grant. "The UNDP Growth Accelerator was our biggest investor," Satta says. "It came after five to six years in business--quite a long time to operate without significant growth. But this investment transformed the company from zero to hero."

At the time, she was still working from her mother's kitchen. The grant allowed her to move into a proper office and production space, invest in manufacturing equipment, hire staff, and source ingredients in bulk. "Everywhere you look, you can see how the grant has helped us," she says.

Learning the Hard Way

Entrepreneurship, Satta insists, is a roller coaster. "You receive a grant, and the excitement of business growth fills you with optimism. But the next day, something you thought would be impactful doesn't work as expected."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of her toughest challenges came when she imported a sachet machine from China. With no local expertise, she had to wake up at 2:00 a.m. to communicate with the supplier, navigating language barriers and technical issues. "For a while, it was a nightmare," she admits. "But now, I can proudly say I've learned to set up and operate all the production equipment myself, and I pass that knowledge on to my staff."

Beauty for All

Satta's sachet products are designed with low-income customers in mind, making quality hair care more accessible. "People look at me and assume I should be working for someone; I have to explain that I am the boss," she says. "My goal is to make beauty accessible to everyone, especially the low-income community."

Looking ahead, she plans to expand Naz Beauty's offerings to include skincare products made from indigenous Liberian plants--for both men and women.

A Message to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

To young women dreaming of building something of their own, Satta offers this advice: "Stay consistent. Stay committed. Don't be afraid to ask for help." These are the values that have carried her from a kitchen counter to the helm of a flourishing business.