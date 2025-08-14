Liberia: Husband Accuses Wife, Boyfriend of Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Child

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court was the scene of disbelief and tense proceedings over the weekend as Jenkins Johnson was charged with kidnapping and criminal conspiracy in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old minor (name withheld).

According to court documents, the child's biological father, Michael S. Quaye, alleges that since March 2, 2024, while he and his legally wedded wife, co-defendant Musu G. Quaye, were living together, Jenkins Johnson, pastor of the Changing World Center Ministry in the GSA community, convinced Musu G. Quaye to unlawfully take their minor child from the family home without Mr. Quaye's knowledge or consent.

The documents further allege that the defendants placed the child at an undisclosed location, keeping her hidden from her biological father.

"The alleged act of the defendants was unlawful, wicked, illegal, and intentional, in violation of Sections 14.50 and 10.4 of the New Penal Law of Liberia. There and then, the crime herein was committed by the defendants," the court records state.

After hours of proceedings, co-defendant Jenkins Johnson was released into the custody of his lawyer and is scheduled to appear in court today, Monday. However, co-defendant Musu G. Quaye remains at large, and her whereabouts are unknown.

The court issued a writ of arrest instructing Magistrate Police and deputies to apprehend both Jenkins Johnson and Musu G. Quaye and bring them before the Monrovia City Court, presided over by Magistrate Ben Barco, to answer the charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy filed by Michael S. Quaye on behalf of the Republic of Liberia.