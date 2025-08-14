Liberia: Ex-President Weah Unveils CDC New HQ Blueprint After Supreme Court Setback

Monrovia — Barely hours after the Civil Law Court ordered the eviction of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) from its rented headquarters along Tubman Boulevard, the party's political leader, former President George M. Weah, has unveiled plans for a new headquarters, rallying supporters amid the legal setback.

A writ of possession issued by the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court, Montserrado County, on August 13, instructed the Sheriff of Montserrado County to immediately remove the CDC from the 4.23-acre property belonging to the Intestate Estate of the late Martha Stubblefield Bernard. The order was based on a ruling handed down by Assigned Circuit Judge His Honour George W. Smith on August 4, which placed the estate's administrator, Ebrima Varney Dempster, in full possession of the disputed land.

The court has also written to Liberia National Police Inspector General Col. Gregory O.W. Coleman, requesting police deployment to ensure a smooth execution of the eviction.

The eviction marks another legal blow to the former ruling party, which has faced several property disputes in recent years. The roots of the conflict date back to 2016, when the Supreme Court of Liberia ruled that the Bernard Estate rightfully owned the land and should be placed in possession. The CDC has contested that ruling for years.

In August 2024, the estate offered to sell the property to the CDC for $4.2 million, but negotiations stalled over pricing discrepancies and other terms. The court found that no valid contract was reached, ruling that CDC's response to the offer legally constituted a rejection, and as such, no sale was ever finalized.

On August 1, 2025, the Civil Law Court found the CDC partially liable for occupying the property without a proper agreement. The court reaffirmed its stance with the August 4 eviction order, which was enforced with the writ issued on August 13.

Following the eviction order, former President George Weah took onto social media on Wednesday evening to share a blueprint of a proposed new CDC headquarters and delivered a passionate message to party members.

"We have more danger to deal with than correcting speeches," Weah wrote. "Let us all agree together to show to the Liberian people that the CDC belongs to them."

Mr. Weah assured supporters that the party remains "mighty, loyal, and faithful to the people's struggle," vowing that CDC would "never be defeated."

"We are here to stay. Strong we will always be, because nothing will separate us. It's a national struggle, and we must continue to fight no matter what. Power to the people," he added.

In a follow-up WhatsApp status, Mr. Weah showcased a blueprint of the party's proposed new headquarters, captioning it: "We are ready to prove our might. The mighty Coalition for Democratic Change new building design."

The CDC political leader's response has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Many CDC supporters praised his leadership and vision.

CDC partisan Charles Todpolu Gweaee said: "Immediately I saw this phrase from the former president, I knew that something was in the making: 'We are about to build our new home."'

Another supporter, Roosevelt Tanwone, remarked: "That's why I proudly call him my visionary leader--a man whose foresight, wisdom, and unwavering commitment continue to inspire and guide us toward a brighter future."

While the eviction marks a major setback, the CDC's leadership has pledged to turn the challenge into an opportunity. With the unveiling of plans for a new headquarters, the party appears poised to move forward--despite the ongoing legal and logistical hurdles.