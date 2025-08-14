Liberia: Weah Meets Ouattara in Abidjan, Strengthening West African Ties

Abidjan — Former Liberian President George M. Weah met with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, reaffirming their longstanding personal and diplomatic ties.

According to a release, the two leaders reflected on years of collaboration and discussed pressing regional and global challenges, emphasizing the need for West African nations to navigate the evolving geopolitical and economic landscape.

Though no longer in office, Weah continues to maintain close ties with President Ouattara and remains actively engaged in regional development initiatives.

During the meeting, President Ouattara commended Weah for his ongoing contributions to West African diplomacy and signaled openness to future collaborations with the former Liberian leader.

The encounter highlights the enduring personal and professional relationship between the two leaders, reinforcing Liberia's role in regional dialogue and development.