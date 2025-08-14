Liberia Gears Up for Launch of AfCFTA Implementation Strategy

Monrovia — The Liberian Government, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will this Thursday, August 14, 2025, officially launch the Liberia AfCFTA National Implementation Strategy (2025-2030).

The AfCFTA National Implementation Strategy aligns with the country's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and outlines workable steps to harness the benefits of regional trade. It emphasizes boosting Liberia's trade competitiveness, supporting Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The AfCFTA National Implementation Strategy is also aimed at expanding access to continental markets, and promoting inclusive growth, with a strong focus on gender, youth, women, people with abilities, and environmental sustainability.

Senator Alex J. Tyler, Senate Committee Chairman on Commerce & Industry of Bomi County will perform the official launching ceremony, while the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Magdalene E. Dagoseh, will deliver a special statement. The Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade Services, Wilmot A. Reeves, will provide an overview of the process.

The occasion, to be held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, will also attract a number of international and national dignitaries; including the Director of UNECA's Sub-regional Office for West Africa, Ngone Diop, UNDP-Liberia Resident Representative, Aliou Dia.

Also expected to make special remarks during the occasion are the Chairman of the Committee on Commerce & Industry at the House of Representatives, Rep.

Samuel N. Brown, Sr., the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Augustine K. Ngafuan, the President of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), James M. Strother, the President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), O. Natty B. Davies, and the President of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), Elizabeth F. Sambulleh.

As the flagship initiative of the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area seeks to establish a single market for goods, services, and investments across Africa, with an estimated 1.3billion consumers.

Liberia signed the AfCFTA Agreement in 2018, ratified it in July 2023, and became the 48th State Party upon depositing its instrument of ratification in 2024.

The launch signifies a major milestone in Liberia's economic policy framework and demonstrates a strong national commitment to transforming the economy through trade as a driver of sustainable development and the creation of decent jobs and wealth.