Ghana: Aboagye Was Role Model for Youth - Nadmo D-G

Family members and sympathisers yesterday gathered at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to observe the customary 'One Week' of the passing of late Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director General, Protocol at NADMO, who died in the recent military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven other individuals on board.

As part of the one week observation, wreaths were laid by the various Services, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Armed Forces, and the NADMO.

The event was characterised by reflections of the legacies and memories of the late Mr Aboagye, Bible readings, word of exhortation and hymns.

At the event, a cross-section of Ghanaians and friends expressed their sympathies to the grieving family.

The Director -General of NADMO, Major (Rtd) Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, described Mr Aboagye as a leader and a model for the youth, noting his contributions to thought-provoking discussions, willingness to serve, and care for others.

The DG acknowledged the presence of loved ones and well-wishers at the gathering saying it served as a testament to the impact Mr Aboagye had on those around him.

While extending condolences to the bereaved family, the government and the entire nation, Dr Kuyon wished Mr Aboagye eternal rest and prayed that God grants him peace.

"We take strength in the legacies that he left for us, that unconditional dedication to duty, love, humility -that is what we must all apply ourselves to," he said.

Reflecting on the legacies of Mr Aboagye, the family said he was someone who derived joy in uplifting others along with him and also a man of vision and that joining politics was not for power but for service.

"Sammy's love and courage can never be lost, but will stay with us forever," they said.

Delivering the word of exhortation, Reverend Fred Akator noted that life could be short and unpredictable, fragile and fleeting and that no matter the strength and successes, we should make the most of every moment as tomorrow was not promised.

Among the hundreds of sympathizers were the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi; the Member of Parliament for Ashaiaman, Ernest Dogbe; Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Ms Ntoso Adjoa Helen; the Chief Director for the Interior Ministry, Mrs. Doreen P. Annan and Deputy Managing Director of GIHOC, Magdalene Ndamley.