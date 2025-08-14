Ghana: Bulls Close in On Play-Off Spot in Rlfg Men's 13s Championship

Bulls RLFC are closing in on a play-off spot in the ongoing Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men's 13s Championship following a 46-2 victory over Dragons RLC in their week 10 game, played at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch in Legon on Sunday.

A cagey first-round encounter ended in a 24-24 draw and left fans expecting yet another cracker, however, they left disappointed as Dragons emerged a pale shadow of the team that faced the Bulls.

Right from the blast of the referee's whistle, Bulls went straight into action, scoring early tries from Randolph Nii Koi, Desmond Geotrah, and Richard Browne, with successful conversions to open 16-0 score in the first half.

Back from the break, Geotrah struck again, followed by tries and conversions from Bright Bawah, Brian Sackey, and Kevin Boadu to increase the tally.

Dragons' Innocent Alartey slotted in a penalty goal in the 48th minute after an infringement to avoid a total shutout by the defending champions.

The win improved Bulls' play-off hunt, moving them to third on the standings, two points shy of second-placed team, Nungua Tigers, and five points behind leaders, Skolars.

In the day's other game, Nungua Tigers made light work of whipping boys, UG Titans, defeating them 52-0.

Klugey scored a try with a conversion by Alhassan Sani. Ekow Williams and Emmanuel Darku crossed next, before Gideon grabbed his second try, with Godwin Amamu's try and conversion by Sani, sending Tigers into the break leading 28-0.

The second half saw further tries from Darku, Sani, Dickson Didzornu, Amamu, and Kofi Moncton to seal a 52-0 win.

In the second women's series match, Accra Ladies RLFC claimed their second straight victory over Awutu Ladies RLFC with a 12-4 victory.

For the Head Coach of the Awutu side, Julius Fiakpornu, the performance was an improvement on the previous one, which ended 12-0.