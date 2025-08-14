Ghana: Youth Urged to Help Address SDGs Challenges

The youth have been challenged to develop home-grown solutions through innovation to help address the various issues that the country faced in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the founder and Executive Director of Thinking Minds Ghana, a non-profit hub focused on entrepreneurship and social innovation, Mr Seth Panyin Boamah, the youth of the country, had the capability to develop home-grown solutions as they were innovative and creative.

He, therefore, urged the youth to participate in incubation programmes organised by enterprise support organisations to develop their home-grown solutions in addressing the challenges of the country.

Mr Boamah was speaking at a youth forum organised by ActionAid Ghana, a non-profit organisation, in partnership with the Young Urban Women and Activista in Accra yesterday.

Related Articles

Held under the theme, "Local Youth Actions for SDGs and Beyond: Young People Leading Change Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," the forum was in commemoration of this year's International Youth Day.

Mr Boamah said, "There are available resources around, and the youth should participate in some of these incubation programmes that are done by enterprise support organisations like Thinking Minds Ghana. Through this, we are able to pick up the ideas that the youth have and then mould those ideas into innovative solutions."

The Programme Officer, ActionAid Ghana, Mr Daniel Kojo Nyagblordjo, said his organisation was committed to supporting youth-led initiatives that equipped the youth of the country with the required entrepreneurial skills.

He noted that ActionAid Ghana had a monitoring and evaluation team that monitored the progress the youth it trained.

The forum provided a platform for participants to share their experiences and challenges in relation to the various SDG initiatives they were undertaking.