Ghana: GNFS Rescues Truck Mate After Accident On Techiman-Kumasi Highway

14 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued the mate of a cement truck after a road accident at Kuntuso on the Techiman-Kumasi highway in the Bono East Region.

According to the GNFS, the Techiman Metro Fire Station received a distress call on Thursday, August 14, 2025, about a collision between a DAF long truck with registration number GX-8042-22 and a Hajue motorbike.

The truck, which was transporting about 600 bags of cement from Offinso to Drobo, veered off the road and plunged into the Tano River while attempting to avoid hitting the motorbike rider.

A rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the crew found the truck mate trapped in the vehicle's cowl.

Related Articles

He was safely removed and handed over to the National Ambulance Service for medical attention.

Firefighters were also able to salvage a large quantity of the cement bags from the accident scene.

The Bono East GNFS Regional Public Relations Office confirmed the incident and commended the swift response of the rescue crew.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.