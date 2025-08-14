Nigeria: First Securities Brokers Leads NGX Trading in July With N414.46bn

First Securities Brokers Limited, the stockbroking subsidiary of First Holdco Plc, has emerged as the top performer in the Nigerian Exchange's (NGX) Broker Performance Report for July 2025, ranking first in both trading volume and transaction value.

The firm recorded a trading value of N414.46billion, representing 22.8% of the NGX's total trading value during the month under review.

This shows the company's growing influence and competitive edge in Nigeria's capital and equities market and this performance highlights the effectiveness of the integrated model promoted by First Holdco Plc.

First Securities Brokers Limited has displayed strong trading activity and strategic market positioning which has further solidified its reputation as a significant player in the capital and equities market.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of First Securities Brokers, Fiona Ahimie, described the achievement as a testament to the company's market expertise, innovation, and client trust in them.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce, as well as the trust our clients continue to place in us. It underscores our growing influence and effectiveness in the Nigerian equities market," she said.

Ahimie said the firm's focus on providing innovative and seamless trading solutions, coupled with deep market expertise, has been crucial to driving their success.

"We are not just a brokerage firm; we are strategic partners in our clients' financial journeys. This recognition further motivates us to deliver exceptional value.

"We remain committed to creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders. Building on this momentum, we will continue to enhance our service offerings and further establish our position as a key driver of growth and development in the Nigerian financial market," she said.