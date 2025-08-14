Nigerian Single Window Committee Partners Customs to Boost Trade

Nigerian National Single Window (NSW) project, a federal initiative aimed at simplifying trade procedures, enhancing transparency says it will partner with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to boost trade and drive economic growth.

The National Single Window was launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in April 2024, with the Presidency setting an operational take-off target for the first quarter of 2026.

The NSW committee made the disclosure during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday to review the collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and the NSW Secretariat and to agree on steps for integration and implementation.

Speaking at the meeting, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi stressed the importance of aligning stakeholders for the National Single Window's implementation, saying:

"We are here to exchange ideas and have open discussions that will help our preparations for the National Single Window. This project is important to Mr. President. Since the beginning of this administration, it has been listed among the key policies to create an environment that facilitates trade and makes the Nigerian economy more competitive. The goal is to develop a trade ecosystem, which involves integrating technology into our processes."

Also speaking, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman, FIRS said, "We are at the stage where we all need what is required for what is to be done and the help that is required to get the job done right. We want to synergize with your agency. It's high time we got involved, because now, Mr. President has given us till the first quarter of 2026, I am here to support the CG and the Nigerian Customs Service to achieve the launching of the National Single Window and to seek further collaboration ahead of the launching of the first phase in March 2026."

Tola Fakolade, Director of the National Single Window Project and Head of Secretariat, also pointed out that the project has moved into the critical development and integration phase after a year of assessments and requirement analyses.

The Single Window serves as the central hub, linking all participating agencies, including Customs, into one unified platform. Achieving seamless integration at this stage is essential for meeting the Q1 2026 operational target, and we are here to ensure the necessary support is in place to stay on track," he added.