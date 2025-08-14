Nigeria: Carloha Swings Into Golf With 2025 Oluyole Amateur Tourney Sponsorship

Carloha, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, in partnership with global automotive brand Chery, has stepped firmly onto the fairway by becoming the official automobile sponsor of the 2025 Oluyole Amateur Golf Tournament.

Scheduled for August 22-24 at the Ibadan Golf Club, the event marks another milestone in Carloha's growing footprint in Nigerian sports sponsorship.

The partnership was announced at a press conference in Ibadan, attended by government officials, media, golf professionals, and stakeholders.

Tournament convener, Mr. Folarin Laosun, described Carloha's sponsorship as a game-changer for golf in Nigeria. "If more companies follow Carloha's example, golf and other developmental sports will flourish, driving youth engagement, community building, and national growth," he said, noting that such corporate involvement is crucial to nurturing talent and raising the sport's profile.

For Carloha, the move extends beyond brand promotion. "We believe in the power of sports to unite communities, inspire excellence, and create lasting impact," said Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing. "Supporting one of Nigeria's premier amateur golf tournaments aligns perfectly with our mission to foster growth and inclusion through sport."

To heighten the excitement, Carloha announced that a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV will be the prize for the hole-in-one challenge. The luxury SUV, a flagship in Chery's design and technology, symbolizes the brand's confidence in the Nigerian market.

Spectators will have the chance to view the Tiggo 8 Pro, meet Carloha representatives, and schedule test drives. The brand will also showcase its Carloha Care 667 after-sales programme, offering 6 years of free service, 6 years of warranty, and a 7-day repair guarantee.