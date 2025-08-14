Nigeria: Taraba Gov Goes Spiritual Over Deputy's Illness

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has turned to faith in addressing the prolonged absence of his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, declaring in a statewide broadcast that "this is not a political matter but a human one" and urging residents to "lift him in prayers" for a quick recovery.

Speaking publicly on the issue for the first time on Monday, Kefas acknowledged growing concern over the fact that the state has been without an active deputy governor for several months.

"I understand the concerns and questions, and I want to speak to you directly--not just as your governor, but as a fellow human being guided by faith, morality, and conscience," he said.

Drawing from his military background, the governor recalled the spirit of esprit de corps--standing together in service without regard to religion, ethnicity, or background. He urged residents to pray for Alkali, who fell ill while on official duty.

Quoting from both Christian and Islamic scripture, Kefas appealed for unity: "In the Bible, Galatians 6:2 teaches us to 'bear one another's burdens.' In the Qur'an, Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:32) reminds us that 'whoever saves one life, it is as though he has saved all mankind."'

While noting that the constitution outlines the proper legal process, he said laws alone were insufficient without morality and conscience.

"Now, in his moment of need, it is our turn to stand by him. Let us lift him in prayer, support his family, and show that in Taraba State, leadership is about humanity before politics. I have no hidden agenda in the way we are handling this matter. If the need arises to act according to the constitution regarding his position, I will not hesitate to do so in the right way. For now, our duty is clear--to care, to support, and to let compassion lead us," Kefas stated.

Lawyer warns against setting dangerous precedent

Reacting to the governor's remarks, Jalingo-based human rights lawyer Barrister Bilyaminu Maihanci cautioned that while compassion was vital, governance must still operate within the law.

"This is not about replacing the deputy governor out of malice; it is about ensuring the machinery of governance functions within the law," he said.

Maihanci warned that leaving the state without a functioning deputy and taking no formal action could undermine constitutional democracy.

"We therefore call on the governor, the State Executive Council, and the House of Assembly to act now in line with Sections 189 and 191 of the Constitution. The conscience of leaders should align with the constitution, not stand in place of it," he added.