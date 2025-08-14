Nigeria: FCTA's 915 Directors Sit Computer-Based Promotion Exams

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Civil Service Commission announced that 915 workers, primarily at the directorate level, have been cleared to take a Computer-Based Promotion Examination.

The commission stated that the participants, who are from the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Secondary Education Board (SEB), Education Secretariat, and other departments and agencies, must prove their qualifications for the next level of promotion through this exam.

Emeka Eze, chairman of the commission, explained that the computer-based test was introduced to ensure that those promoted to substantive director positions are well-qualified to handle the challenges of a modern, technology-driven workplace.

Eze also disclosed that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, with the approval of President Bola Tinubu, created the commission to resolve a backlog of promotions that had been pending for many years.

He added that the verification exercise to determine the FCT's workforce is still ongoing and that the commission has encountered numerous cases of falsified age records.

According to Eze, workers caught falsifying their age were asked to retire from the service.