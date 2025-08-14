Nigeria: Badoji Denies Withdrawal From Kwali Council Chairmanship Race

Jeremiah Badoji, the chairmanship candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, has denied reports that he has withdrawn from the February 2026 council elections.

In a statement issued on August 9, 2025, Badoji described a recent radio announcement claiming he had been replaced as "false and malicious."

"I did not and will never withdraw from the February 2026 race, and as such, will never be substituted by anyone," Badoji said.

He stressed that he emerged as the winner of the ADC primary election held on June 28, 2025, an exercise that was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ADC candidate urged his supporters to remain calm and ignore the "baseless and malicious information," assuring them that the party leadership is aware of the situation and will protect the mandate he was given.