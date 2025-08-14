Nigeria: The Case for a National Housing Revolution

Over the past decade, the standard of living of the average Nigerian has declined, and the evidence is beyond doubt. A contributing factor is the country's rising population, which increases demand for basic human needs like food, water, housing, and more. The high consumption contributes to ecological degradation and increased conflicts in the country. The persistent insecurity and other natural disasters have led to the displacement of millions of people and are considered a significant contributor to the lack of basic human needs.

The average Nigerian's primary concern is the lack of basic human needs--air, food, water, and shelter--for survival. Failure to provide for these human needs makes our existence incredibly difficult. Out of the four basic human needs, the only basic human condition readily available to Nigerians is the air we breathe. Community leaders are no longer silent about the increased level of hunger, the lack of clean water, and the shortage of accommodation in their lands.

As the days go by, the reality is dawning on Nigerians that the Tinubu administration cannot implement policies to improve the livelihood of the growing population by providing basic human needs. Therefore, the government will have to take responsibility, and it is vital to begin planning as early as possible. These basic human needs can be provided simultaneously with security, safety, social stability, and the law.

One of the tasks of the government is to design a policy that will provide decent homes and a suitable living environment for Nigerians. But in recent years, Nigerians have seen more homes being destroyed for a different reason than being built by the government, either by natural disasters or by terrorist activity. This issue is more worrisome in the northern part of the country.

Building houses is found to be more viable than building roads and bridges because they are paid for by most of the occupants. However, the price of infrastructure like roads and bridges is solely borne by the providers - the government. The sources of these funds are usually from loans, which represent a heavy fiscal burden for the respective governments. Unlike other public infrastructure, public houses would cushion the financial pressure for the government as payments are made in the form of rents, mortgages, or sales. In my opinion, the new housing policy should target building tens of thousands of homes across the 774 local governments within a short period. It should replicate the larger versions of those done nationwide in the 1970s.

Nevertheless, the structure of government housing policy is not easy. It involves many complicated factors and players. Planners should understand the complexities of engaging with private housing development and construction companies. Other issues include mortgages, subsidies, and the savings required for the beneficiaries.

A successful housing plan will provide enormous jobs in the country. Building houses can go beyond providing basic shelter because it can help provide a stable environment where children can learn and succeed academically. With 44 per cent of the country's population being under 15 years old, a housing policy can be a key to building a formidable working generation that will drive the country to be among the global elites in terms of productivity.

Studies have found a strong link between successful housing policies and higher educational outcomes in developing economies. Communities with higher educational attainment tend to have lower birth rates. This requires a supportive and stable home environment that can complement educators' efforts to improve student achievement. Thus, a well-planned housing policy in Nigeria can create better community educational opportunities and build stronger economic foundations for families.

World Bank data show that a fertile Nigerian woman living in an urban area gives birth to between three and five children, while a rural family may have as many as ten. Due to a lack of housing, these families find themselves in disturbing social issues like crimes, homelessness, and street begging. These issues contribute to other social problems like inequality and the poverty rate in the country. It worries everyone, especially the children who did not choose to be born into a specific community.

The evidence provided by the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index shows that 46 out of every 100 people live in extreme poverty due to deprivation of health and education, and a lower standard of living in the country. We can use housing policies as a tool for alleviating poverty. These policies can create facilities that will enable the less fortunate groups to rise to a higher economic position. Doing so will demonstrate government assistance as a commendable investment in Nigeria's future.

Research in developed economies, like the US and the UK, has shown that housing developments create strong community development organisations. Housing communities tend to form collective bodies that provide internal support, regardless of residents' income levels and educational backgrounds. Having such a virtue can be very useful for Nigeria's development.

Additionally, studies across countries in Latin America and Asia reveal that the history of numerous social issues is rooted in unstable, unaffordable, and poor-quality housing. And effective housing policies will also contribute to alleviating these issues. Individuals with access to housing opportunities rise on the economic ladder, and the benefits of such opportunities are essentially connected to the community at large.

The success of the housing policy will depend on all those involved, including potential beneficiaries. They should understand their role and how the policy is designed to work. That is why the government must review its priorities. It is disappointing for Nigerians to have a government that does not consider how to provide basic human needs.